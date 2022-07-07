Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

GIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 57,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

