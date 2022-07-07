Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.30. 2,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.