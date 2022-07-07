Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
