Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 3,255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after buying an additional 782,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after buying an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 583,466 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 290,083 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,899. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.