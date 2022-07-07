Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 417,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,172. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 155.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

