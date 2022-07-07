BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0774 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $143,732.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,425.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.95 or 0.05737562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00244725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00620523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00074235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00517400 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

