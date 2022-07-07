BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Up 18.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 48,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 49,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of BioVie worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

