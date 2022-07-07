Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 577 ($6.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.27) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.81) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 561.44 ($6.80).

LON:BME opened at GBX 370.30 ($4.48) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

