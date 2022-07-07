Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

