Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises about 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.95% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,451,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 280,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP remained flat at $$46.49 during trading on Thursday. 67,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,616. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $50.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

