Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,630

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.28) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.59) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,643 ($19.90).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.11) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.43), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,085,754.08).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

