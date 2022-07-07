Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 247,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.