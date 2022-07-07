Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VSS stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,020. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

