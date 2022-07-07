Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

