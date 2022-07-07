Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,348.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.10. 14,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

