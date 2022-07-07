Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.02

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.02 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.77). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73), with a volume of 327,481 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £463.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.