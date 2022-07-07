Bailard Inc. Purchases 4,180 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average is $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

