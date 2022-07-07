Bailard Inc. Acquires 41,093 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2,933.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

