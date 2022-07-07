B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 7,754 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,217.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 50,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,489. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lazydays by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazydays by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

