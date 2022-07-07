Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

