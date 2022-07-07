Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,420.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Autonio has a market cap of $387,901.98 and approximately $17,420.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.50 or 0.10264036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 939% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

