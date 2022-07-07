Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 857 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 886 ($10.73). Approximately 84,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 228,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($10.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,351 ($16.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,466.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 934.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,021.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53.

In other news, insider John-Paul Savant sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.60), for a total value of £1,312,500 ($1,589,367.89).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

