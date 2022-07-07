Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,745 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

