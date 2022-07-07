Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.74. 47,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

