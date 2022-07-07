Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

NYSE PH traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $247.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

