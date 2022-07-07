Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.81. 53,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,344. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

