ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Cut to SEK 280 by Analysts at Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 280 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 304,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,477. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.