Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 884,429 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £23.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.21.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)
See Also
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.