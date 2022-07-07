Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 4.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

