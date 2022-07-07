Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 4.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.