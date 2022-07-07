Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $169.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.