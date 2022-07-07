Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30,617 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,617 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 11.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,172. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

