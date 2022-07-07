Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 20.5% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 95.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 170,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,072. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

