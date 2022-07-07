Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 448,092 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 236,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after purchasing an additional 219,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.74. 8,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,365. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

