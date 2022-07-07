Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 361,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 703,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

