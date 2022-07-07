Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average is $431.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

