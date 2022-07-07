APYSwap Market Cap Reaches $354,010.45 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $354,010.45 and $13,296.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00700807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034310 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

