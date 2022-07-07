Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Down 4.3%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.34. 123,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,367,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

About Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

