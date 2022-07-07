AON (NYSE:AON) Trading Down 2.1%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $272.95 and last traded at $273.71. 20,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 856,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

