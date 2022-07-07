Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,480

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.74) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($19.92) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,449.44 ($17.55).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,375.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,447.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 962.96. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,011 ($12.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.79).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

