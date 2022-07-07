Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,900 ($47.23) to GBX 3,500 ($42.38) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,577.50 ($43.32).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,629 ($31.84) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,449.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,536.85. The company has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.75) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,302.62).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.