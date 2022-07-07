Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 7,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

