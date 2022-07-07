Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 33,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 14,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 58,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.