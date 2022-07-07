AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 8.8%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. 961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group to €55.00 ($57.29) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

