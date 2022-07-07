Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.94. 13,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

