Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.68. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 2,390,463 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
