Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as low as C$0.68. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 2,390,463 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

