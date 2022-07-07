Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $609,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -1.12.

About Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc is based in West Hollywood, California.

