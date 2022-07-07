Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
