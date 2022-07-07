Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

AFL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

