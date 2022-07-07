Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.