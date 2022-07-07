Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 795,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,385,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

